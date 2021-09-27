The Spun

Look: Heated Mario Cristobal Sideline Moment Goes Viral

A closeup of Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal.EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Oregon Ducks directs his team during warm ups before the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Autzen Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal had a Nick Saban-like moment during the Ducks’ game against Arizona last Saturday.

Leading 24-10 late in the second quarter, Oregon had an opportunity to add another score before the half. Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown completed a beautiful back-shoulder ball to Kris Hutson for a big gain. That’s when the youngster made a massive mistake.

Hutson spun the ball, crossed his arms and looked at the Arizona defender. The refs almost immediately threw a flag and Hutson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Cristobal was not happy, and that’s an understatement.

The Oregon head coach stormed onto the field to get Hutson’s attention before drawing him to the sideline. That’s when Cristobal threw his headset to the ground and proceeded to get in the face of his receiver. The exchange lasted a few seconds before the two parted ways.

Mario Cristobal’s exchange with Kris Hutson has garnered major attention. Some aren’t happy about it.

ESPN’s Rod Gilmore, who called the Oregon-Arizona game alongside Dave Flemming, called Cristobal’s actions a “bit too far” during the broadcast.

Gilmore then doubled down on the take via Twitter and took it to a whole new extreme.

“Moreover, the image of a 51 year old White man berating a young Black man so publicly rubs a lot of us the wrong way,” Gilmore said. “Especially w/all the racial injustice. Bad optics. U can deliver the lesson w/o flexing your power & control. It did not make Black parents I know happy.”

It’s worth mentioning that Cristobal is Cuban-American.

Regardless, it’s important to note how Hutson received Cristobal’s confrontation. He looked his head coach in the eyes throughout the entire exchange and appeared to regret his mistake.

That sort of accountability is what’s helping Cristobal build Oregon into a juggernaut.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.