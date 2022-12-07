Look: Here Are The 8 Coach Of The Year Finalists

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines 36-11 in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With the college football season approaching its final stretch, the finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award have been announced.

TCU's Sonny Dykes, Duke's Mike Elko, Tulane's Willie Fritz, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, USC's Lincoln Riley, Georgia's Kirby Smart, Troy's Jon Sumrall and UTSA's Jeff Traylor are the finalists for this year's award.

Harbaugh, Smart and Riley have been considered elite coaches for several years now. While they all deserve to be in this category, people expected Michigan, Georgia and USC to be contenders.

Dykes, meanwhile, led TCU to a 12-1 record in his first year with the program. Despite losing in the Big 12 title game, the Horned Frogs punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Of course, we can't forget what Elko, Fritz, Traylor and Sumrall have done either. All four programs overachieved this season.

In fact, Tulane has been so impressive this year that it'll face USC in the Cotton Bowl.

The winner of the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award will be announced on Dec. 20.