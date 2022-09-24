Look: Here's The Most Embarrassing Play Of The Day In College Football

The most embarrassing play of the day in college football unfortunately belongs to a University of South Florida football player.

Bulls punter Andrew Stokes mishandled a snap during USF's Saturday afternoon game vs. Louisville. Instead of picking it up and running or trying to punt it off, Stokes simply kicks it while it lies on the turf.

It doesn't turn out successfully. It hits a Louisville player and the Cardinals recover.

That's about as bad as it gets. Poor punters. They rarely get praised for doing something right but always get blasted when they make a mistake.

Luckily, Stokes' mistake won't cost his team too much. USF got blown out by Louisville this Saturday afternoon. That has nothing to do with Stokes' punting performance.

What a mess of a Saturday afternoon for the Bulls.