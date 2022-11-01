Look: Herm Edwards Has Officially Landed A New Job

BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils confers with Head Linesman Bob Day in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 6, 2018 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Herm Edwards is officially returning to ESPN. Moments ago, it was announced that he signed a new deal with the Worldwide Leader In Sports.

Edwards was relieved of his duties as the head coach of Arizona State's football team in September. He finished his tenure with a 26-20 record.

Prior to becoming Arizona State's head coach in 2018, Edwards spent nearly a decade at ESPN. The former coach was a big part of the network's NFL coverage.

Edwards, 68, is excited to be a part of ESPN's team once again.

"I’m excited to work at a place that, in my opinion, is the greatest information provider in sports, and to have a role that allows me to give back to fans," Edwards said, via ESPN Press Room. "I look forward to returning to ESPN where I spent so many wonderful years and established so many incredible friendships."

Seth Markman, ESPN's vice president of production, released a statement on the network's latest acquisition.

“When Herm left for Arizona State, we said we’d keep a seat open for him. After all he did for us on the air and behind the scenes, he deserved that. We are thrilled to welcome him back,” Markman said. “There is no better teammate, and we can’t wait for him to bring his unique coaching perspective and passion for the game back for our viewers.”

Edwards will appear on a variety of shows and platforms for ESPN, contributing to the network's NFL and college football coverage.