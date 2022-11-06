Look: Herschel Walker's Ex-Teammates Reveal Their Agreement

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker is one of the best players in college football history, but these days, he's known more for his political campaign.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star turned U.S. Senate candidate is running for a seat out of the state he played his college football in.

But while most people know Walker for his political hopes, his ex-teammates don't want to talk about it. They've revealed that when they get together with Walker, they only talk about other things.

“We’ve made an agreement: Don’t talk about politics,” Walker's former Cowboys teammate Jim Jeffcoat told USA TODAY Sports. “We talk about our lives.”

It's understandable that Walker's ex-teammates don't want to talk politics with him.

However, they could have to face the reality soon enough. Walker is currently polling pretty well in the state of Georgia.

Election Day is approaching fast and it will not be surprising if Walker ends up winning a seat.