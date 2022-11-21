Look: How Alabama Could Still Make College Football Playoff

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama will likely miss the College Football Playoff for the second time in nine seasons. However, the Crimson Tide are still holding out slim hope of climbing the rankings.

Ranked No. 8 with a 9-2 record, Alabama must win Saturday's Iron Bowl against Auburn and receive a lot of help to stay alive. Brad Crawford of 247Sports detailed the outcomes that probably must unfold for Nick Saban's team to have any chance of making the cut.

Clemson and USC likely need to lose this Saturday, and one of Ohio State or Michigan must get annihilated to go from undefeated to outside the CFP altogether.

Since LSU is also 9-2 with a victory over the Crimson Tide, the Tigers must lose the SEC Championship Game to Georgia. TCU also can't stay undefeated to fall behind Alabama.

Crawford didn't even mention Tennessee, which is likely out of the hunt after suffering a 63-38 loss to South Carolina and losing quarterback Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL. But the Volunteers have the same record and a win over Alabama.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Alabama has a 5 percent chance of reaching the CFP. Its probability only increases to 10 percent with a win and Saturday losses from Michigan, Clemson, and USC.