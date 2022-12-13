Look: Hugh Freeze Just Flipped Top Miami Commit

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 05: Head Coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames watches his team warm up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Flames defeated the Razorbacks 21-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze scored a major recruiting win on Tuesday.

Connor Lew, a four-star offensive lineman from Georgia, flipped his commitment from Miami to Auburn. He posted a statement on Twitter thanking Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal, but decided to make a change that "more closely aligned with my long-term objectives."

Auburn was one of 24 schools to offer Lew a scholarship earlier this year. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound center ranks 16th among all interior offensive linemen in the class of 2023, per 247Sports.

Freeze has quickly gotten to work since accepting Auburn's job two weeks ago. Over the weekend, he landed a pair of three-star recruits in offensive tackle Tyler Johnson and cornerback Colton Hood.

The former Liberty head coach receives another chance to shape an SEC program despite resigning from Ole Miss five ago after an internal investigation discovered a "pattern of personal misconduct."

Auburn went 5-7 this season, firing Bryan Harsin after going 9-12 since the start of 2021.