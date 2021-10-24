Look: Incredible College Football Hail Mary Goes Viral

Hail Mary passes are already hard enough to complete successfully under normal circumstances, but an NAIA college football team upped the level of difficulty on one this weekend.

In a game between Benedictine College and Missouri Valley on Saturday, Benedictine Ravens quarterback Garrett Kettle uncorked a 42-yard pass for a touchdown to Tre Adger. However, before the ball got to the end zone, the play featured a series of unique events.

Right when Kettle released the ball, a siren started to blare. A few seconds later, with the pass in the air, a cannon fired. Despite all of the noise distractions, Adger was able to make the catch for the touchdown and give Benedictine College a 23-3 lead.

Here’s video of the wild scene:

Imagine if all Hail Mary throws were simultaneously accompanied by a siren and canon blast? 🚨💥 The receiver still brought it down to close the 1st half with a score, and @RavenFootballBC went on to win over Missouri Valley, 47-37 in NAIA action: pic.twitter.com/CpPMY2Q9kB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 24, 2021

It’s still unclear exactly what happened during the play and where exactly the siren and cannon blast came from. Either way it made for a pretty incredible and chaotic moment.

The degree of difficulty for this particular Hail Mary was extremely high, but Kettle and Adger were able to pull it off. The score was also necessary as it helped boost Benedictine to a 47-37 win over Missouri Valley.

Apart from the miraculous Hail Mary, Kettle was stellar on Saturday. He accounted for 400 total yards and 6 touchdowns in a solid offensive day for the Ravens.

Benedictine improved to 5-3 on the season with Saturday’s win. If Kettle and Adger can keep making plays like the one they did on the Hail Mary, the Ravens should be in good shape for the rest of the year.

[RedditCFB]