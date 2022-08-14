Look: Incredible Moment At Michigan Football Practice Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Dametrius Walker ended Michigan's Saturday practice with a heartwarming play.

The former high school football player from Muskegon, Michigan, had received offers from multiple Division I programs. However, the tight end was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in 2020.

Walker never got a chance to play college football, but Jim Harbaugh's program gave him a chance to score a touchdown at the Big House.

To conclude Saturday's practice, Harbaugh helped steer "Meechie" into the end zone after a handoff from quarterback Cade McNamara. The team all gathered around Walker and celebrated his achievement.

He then broke the huddle with a "Blue" chant.

Walker said the team "really treated me like family" in a Twitter post thanking Michigan for helping him make a "dream come true."

As Walker explained on his GoFundMe page, he relapsed following a knee replacement and nine months of chemotherapy. He's currently in hospice care.