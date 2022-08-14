Look: Incredible Moment At Michigan Football Practice Saturday
Dametrius Walker ended Michigan's Saturday practice with a heartwarming play.
The former high school football player from Muskegon, Michigan, had received offers from multiple Division I programs. However, the tight end was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in 2020.
Walker never got a chance to play college football, but Jim Harbaugh's program gave him a chance to score a touchdown at the Big House.
To conclude Saturday's practice, Harbaugh helped steer "Meechie" into the end zone after a handoff from quarterback Cade McNamara. The team all gathered around Walker and celebrated his achievement.
He then broke the huddle with a "Blue" chant.
Walker said the team "really treated me like family" in a Twitter post thanking Michigan for helping him make a "dream come true."
As Walker explained on his GoFundMe page, he relapsed following a knee replacement and nine months of chemotherapy. He's currently in hospice care.