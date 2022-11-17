Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight

A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns.

College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though.

Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major snowstorm on Wednesday night.

"This Western Michigan-Central Michigan game right now is glorious," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted out.

It's a pretty crazy scene in the MAC on Wednesday night, that's for sure.

The snow is so heavy on Wednesday night, they're having to shovel out the field lines.

Western Michigan and Central Michigan are currently tied, 7-7, on Wednesday night.

The game is on ESPN.