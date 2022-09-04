Look: Iowa Newspaper's Hawkeyes Headline Is Going Viral

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits with his team during a play review in the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on September 3, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

One newspaper in Iowa decided to have some fun with the headline for the Iowa-South Dakota State game.

There were no touchdowns scored in the contest as Iowa won, 7-3. The Hawkeyes scored those points with one field goal and two safeties while holding the Jackrabbits to just three points.

For the headline, the newspaper decided to put "I-WA VICT-RY" at the top followed by a picture and a story.

This person was definitely wishing for more offense from these two teams, that's for sure.

In the end, the Hawkeyes were able to win a low-scoring slugfest to open the season at 1-0.

They'll take on the Iowa State Cyclones next week and that contest will surely feature more points.

Maybe this publication will include the "O's" in the headline after the game concludes.