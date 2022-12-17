Look: Jackson State Ties Game On Final Play Of Regulation

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State is pulling out all the stops to defeat North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl, which includes forcing overtime on a last-second miracle.

With seven seconds remaining in the game and his team trailing 34-27, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders found Travis Hunter in the end zone for a touchdown.

Although he only needed one, Hunter managed to get both feet in before falling to the ground. It was a spectacular play from the five-star freshman.

Check it out:

Deion Sanders decided to kick the game-tying extra point instead of going for the win.

Hunter, meanwhile, finished regulation with four receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns. It's safe to say he has lived up to the hype.

If Jackson State is going to finish this season with a perfect 13-0 record, it'll need to elevate its game in overtime.