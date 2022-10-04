Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban celebrate their win after the AllState Sugar Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL.

The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach.

Hurts credited Saban as the main reason he enrolled at Alabama.

"I don't think people realize how alike we are," Hurts said. "That was really the deciding factor in me going to Alabama out of high school because I saw so much of myself in him. And I was like, 'I like everything about him. I like everything he's doing. I want to go win a championship.'"

He accomplished that goal as a sophomore, but Saban benched Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa after entering halftime of the 2018 National Championship Game down 13-0 to Georgia.

Hurts is off to an excellent start for the Eagles, the NFL's only unbeaten team through four weeks. He's begun his third season with four passing and rushing touchdowns apiece and 9.1 yards per pass attempt.

Both Hurts and his alma mater are harboring championship hopes. If Hurts is as much like Saban as he thinks, he won't settle for anything less.