Look: Jess Sims Reacts To Landing College GameDay Role

ESPN's College GameDay has a new team member for the upcoming 2022 college football season.

Jess Sims, made famous from her fitness instructor role with Peloton, is joining the College GameDay team this fall.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Sims calls the opportunity a "dream come true."

“I don’t even know where to begin, to be honest,” Sims said on Sirius XM. “Life happens as it’s moving forward, but it only makes sense looking backwards. Even with the whole interview process and talking with the team at ESPN, it’s been a dream come true and something that I kind of manifested in so many different ways.”

She added, “Long story short, to get this role is mind blowing. It is an opportunity of a lifetime just to join the cast of incredible, incredible people that are already on the team that have made the last 35 seasons such a success.”

College GameDay has a long line of sports-media all-stars like Erin Andrews and Maria Taylor. Jess Sims has some big shoes to fill, but it looks like she's up for the challenge.

College GameDay will broadcast live from Columbus, Ohio in Week 1 to preview the biggest games of the opening weekend like Ohio State-Notre Dame and Georgia-Oregon.