Look: Jim Harbaugh Is Not Happy With Rival Big Ten Coach

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh is not happy with James Franklin.

Last week, the Penn State head coach expressed his frustration with the tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium. There was an incident in the tunnel between Michigan and Penn State's players during the Wolverines' victory.

This week, Harbaugh has responded.

The Michigan head coach believes that Franklin was to blame for the incident.

“I’ve got bigger fish to fry than Coach Franklin’s opinion on our tunnel a week ago… Such a sophomoric ploy to keep us out of our own locker room. Looked like he was the ring leader of all of it.”

OK then...

It'll be interesting to see if Franklin says anything in response. Both Harbaugh and Franklin are typically unafraid to speak their minds to the media.