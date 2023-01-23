Look: Jim Harbaugh Trolls Ohio State In His Office

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

When you've beaten Ohio State two years in a row, you can troll the Buckeyes in your office.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is taunting Ohio State fans with his coffee table book.

The book, "Everything Great About Ohio State," is featured prominently on his coffee table, though the pages to the book are reportedly blank.

"This man Jim Harbaugh has a book on his coffee table called “everything great about Ohio State” — every page is blank," Jordan Strack tweeted.

Well played, Jim.

Michigan topped Ohio State for the second straight year this past November. The Wolverines reached the College Football Playoff, where they ultimately fell to TCU.