Look: Jimbo Fisher Appears To Break Some SEC Schedule News

Jimbo Fisher may have just revealed significant SEC scheduling news at SEC Media Days this Thursday.

There has been speculation that the SEC will look to lock in three annual opponents for each SEC team once the conference expands.

Fisher appears to have confirmed the rumors this Thursday afternoon.

He said that Texas, LSU and Mississippi State are the three annual opponents being discussed for the Aggies.

"Jimbo Fisher may have just broken some news. He said Texas, LSU & Mississippi State are the 3 teams Texas A&M has been mentioned to play annually if the SEC decides to go with 3 permanent opponents in conference play. He added he would like to play Arkansas annually," wrote SEC Mike.

This is good news for SEC fans.

If it happens, it ensures rivalries remain in-tact on a yearly basis. And as we all know, keeping as many college football traditions alive is essential to the sport's well-being.

Hopefully other conferences take not. Per usual, the SEC is ahead of the pack.