Look: Jimbo Fisher Getting Crushed For Postgame Comment
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has done a lot of talking over the past couple of months.
Saturday night, Fisher was criticized for something he said following the loss to Alabama.
Texas A&M fell to Alabama, 24-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide were playing without their star quarterback, Bryce Young, who remained out with a shoulder injury.
Following the game, Fisher made a questionable comment about his team's quarterback situation, as well.
"Jimbo says "we're playing a backup QB, too." Buddy, he was your QB1 to start the year and was benched after 2 games," Connor O'Gara pointed out.
Yeah, that's not really the same thing, Jimbo.
Is Fisher's seat in Texas A&M starting to get warm?