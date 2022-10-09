Look: Jimbo Fisher Getting Crushed For Postgame Comment

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed on the field during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has done a lot of talking over the past couple of months.

Saturday night, Fisher was criticized for something he said following the loss to Alabama.

Texas A&M fell to Alabama, 24-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide were playing without their star quarterback, Bryce Young, who remained out with a shoulder injury.

Following the game, Fisher made a questionable comment about his team's quarterback situation, as well.

"Jimbo says "we're playing a backup QB, too." Buddy, he was your QB1 to start the year and was benched after 2 games," Connor O'Gara pointed out.

Yeah, that's not really the same thing, Jimbo.

Is Fisher's seat in Texas A&M starting to get warm?