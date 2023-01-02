Look: Joel Klatt Furious With College Football Officiating

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

College football delivered two epic playoff matchups on Saturday. As is the case for any close game in any sport, viewers left contemplating critical officiating decisions.

On his podcast Monday, FOX broadcaster Joel Klatt called college football officiating and replay "broken."

"As great as those games were on Saturday, part of me hates the fact that officiating played such a huge part in it," Klatt said.

Klatt pointed to one call from each game. Officials reversed a Michigan touchdown, determining after a review that Roman Wilson was down at the one. The Wolverines fumbled on the next play, a costly sequence in their 51-45 loss to TCU.

In the Peach Bowl, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left the game after a vicious hit late in the third quarter. The referees overturned their initial targeting call, causing the Buckeyes to kick a field goal instead of receiving a first down at their goal line.

"There was not one look that makes you take a touchdown off the board in a national playoff game. I'm sorry, but that's just egregious," Klatt said. "The targeting at the end was also clearly targeting."

Klatt called it "frustrating" to work games where officials take a long time to make the wrong decision and said college football needs a "coherent national standard" throughout each conference.

While replay is vital, the officiating crews didn't optimally deploy them Saturday. Calls typically don't get reversed without irrefutable evidence, so those huge about-faces perplexed Klatt and other viewers who thought the refs got it right the first time.

Those high-profile controversies could lead college football to reconsider its officiating practices if more prominent voices vocalize the same critiques as Klatt.