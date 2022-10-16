Look: Joel Klatt Reveals His New College Football Top 4

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Joel Klatt has a new college football top four following Saturday's stunning results.

Klatt has officially bumped the Crimson Tide of Alabama out of the top four. In slides Tennessee, but the Volunteers aren't No. 1, per Klatt.

Klatt still believes the Buckeyes of Ohio State are the No. 1 team in college football right now.

Ryan Day's squad is followed by Tennessee, Georgia and Michigan.

"My Top 4 will be 1) @OhioStateFB 2) @Vol_Football 3) @GeorgiaFootball 4) @UMichFootball Razor thin margin...Can make arguments for and against all of them," said Klatt.

The one concern Joel Klatt still has with Tennessee is its defense. He'd be worried about the unit going up against Ohio State's passing attack.

"Well, after seeing them give up just short of 1,000,000 yards today I imagine a better passing game like Ohio State would give them some issues...no?" he said.

Who are your top four teams in college football right now?