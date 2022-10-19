Look: Joey Galloway Ranks College Football's Top 6 Teams

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 04: Joey Galloway, former Seahawks wide reeiver and ESPN analyst, enjoys McDonald's on September 4, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for McDonald's)

The college football world continues to shake up the nation's top tier of title contenders.

On Tuesday night, ESPN's College GameDay crew each revealed their top-six rankings around the season's midway mark. Joey Galloway, like Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit, gave Ohio State his No. 1 designation.

"We may not find out till the end of the season because their resume won't be great, but they look like a really good football team," Galloway said of the Buckeyes. "I'll keep them at No. 1."

Via Brad Crawford of 247Sports, here's Galloway's top six:

Ohio State Buckeyes Georgia Bulldogs Tennessee Volunteers Clemson Tigers Michigan Wolverines Ole Miss Rebels

David Pollack deviated from the pack to rank Georgia first ahead of Ohio State. Galloway has the Bulldogs second, expressing some reservations about how they looked in closer-than-expected wins over Kent State and Missouri.

Although Galloway picked his alma mater for the top spot, he acknowledged that Tennessee has a strong case for No. 1 considering its resume.

Four of the Volunteers' six wins have come against teams ranked ahead of their matchup. Of course, that includes last weekend's thrilling win over Alabama.

The Crimson Tide didn't make Galloway's cut. He was instead the only panelist to rank the Rebels, who improved to 7-0 with a 48-34 triumph over Auburn. They'll have multiple chances to earn a high spot when playing their next three games against LSU, Texas A&M, and Alabama.

Each analyst devoted the fourth and fifth spots to Clemson and Michigan in some order. Galloway put the Tigers ahead of the Wolverines.

Michigan is the only one of Galloway's top-six teams out of action this weekend.