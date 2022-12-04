Look: Johnny Manziel Names College Football's Best Team

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel knows who he's picking to win the College Football Playoff national title.

The former Texas A&M Aggies star, who didn't last long in the National Football League, believes the SEC will produce this year's national championship.

Manziel likes Georgia more than everyone else.

"Whoever draws Georgia in the CFP is going to have a really really bad day," he tweeted during the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Georgia is set to take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve.

The Bulldogs and the Buckeyes are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.