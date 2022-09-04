Look: Katherine Webb's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Welcome back, football.

Football season is back in full swing this month, as the 2022 college football season officially kicked off this weekend, with NFL games taking place this upcoming week.

It should be a great fall.

Few fans are more synonymous with viral football moments than Katherine Webb-McCarron.

The wife of NFL quarterback AJ McCarron went viral in the stands at the BCS National Championship Game. Katherine parlayed that moment into serious fame, even posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

SI Swimsuit/YouTube.

Unsurprisingly, Katherine's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was football-themed.

She went to Auburn, but obviously rooted for her husband at Alabama.

The former college football queen recently celebrated her 33rd birthday.

Hopefully it's a great football season for everyone, including the McCarrons.