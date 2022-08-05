Look: Katherine Webb Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's less than a month left until the 2022 college football season kicks off and fans couldn't be more excited.

Undoubtedly during the season, there will be a viral moment or two for the girlfriends of a few players. Few girlfriends in college football history have become more famous than Katherine Webb, the wife of NFL quarterback AJ McCarron.

Webb went viral during the BCS National Championship Game thanks to an overzealous introduction from Brent Musburger. Ever since then, Webb has been in the spotlight.

On Thursday night, Webb took to Instagram to celebrate where she's at in her life. Hint: she's doing just fine.

"33 and thriving ✨ (not my bday but I’m 33 and needed a good caption)," she said.

While Webb is enjoying life right now, her husband is looking for a new opportunity. He's worked out with a few different teams this summer, but hasn't landed a job just yet.

For now, the couple can enjoy their time together.