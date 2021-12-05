Look: Katherine Webb’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday was a pretty good day for the University of Alabama’s football program and their fan base.

Nick Saban’s team wrapped up its regular season in dominating fashion, blowing out Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama will likely finish the year as the No. 1 team in the country, poised for another run at the national championship in the College Football Playoff.

It’s been quite the run for Saban in Tuscaloosa. He’s won several national championships and could be adding another this year.

Several years ago, A.J. McCarron helped lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship. During his national title game win, his future wife, Katherine Webb, went viral in the stands, thanks to then-ABC announcer Brent Musburger.

Webb went on to model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as a part of her fame rise.

Webb posed for the iconic magazine issue back in 2013. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously released a cool look at her photoshoot on YouTube.

Webb and McCarron went on to get married in 2014.

Perhaps we’ll have another viral fan moment or two during the College Football Playoff this year.