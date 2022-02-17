Look: Katherine Webb’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Katherine Webb-McCarron took to her Instagram page earlier this month to look back on her time with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The former University of Auburn student, who went viral in the stands of the BCS National Championship Game featuring her then-boyfriend, Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, quickly became an internet sensation.

Back in 2013, Webb-McCarron posed for the issue.

Of course, it was Iron Bowl themed.

“Was going down memory lane today. Swipe for behind the scenes of my shoot with Sports Illustrated swim in 2013!” Webb-McCarron wrote.

Webb, who later married AJ and now has three children together, still has a big platform on social media, with more than 250,000 Instagram followers.

McCarron has been a journeyman NFL quarterback, but he was a true star at the college football level, leading Alabama to a national championship.

ABC’s cameras captured Katherine and AJ’s mom, Dee Dee, sitting in the stands together. One Brent Musburger comment later and Webb was an internet star.

She had a connection to both Alabama and Auburn, so her SI Swimsuit photoshoot was Iron Bowl themed.

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out later this year.