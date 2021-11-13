Look: Katy Perry Has A Special Message For Football Fans Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Oxford ahead of a huge SEC showdown between Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Before the action kicked off, college football fans were all hoping to see Katy Perry as the guest picker. Unfortunately, she isn’t able to be on the show today, but she did have a special message for football fans.

“Hey College GameDay, it’s your old pal Katy Perry here,” she said in a segment on the show. “Remember me? I made a lot of noice when I came and I wish, I wish, I could be there today. I know and I saw it on the internet and I wanted to be there with you being the celebrity guest picker in Oxford and watch the Ole Miss Rebels steamroll the Aggies. But, I am actually in the middle of rehearsing for my Las Vegas residency.”

While Perry won’t be in Oxford for the game today, she did reveal who would be the guest picker. None other than Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin will visit the GameDay set and make picks today.

“But I think you’re going to be in good hands. You know why? That’s right, it’s the coach. Lane [Kiffin] is going to be the celebrity guest picker,” she said.

Texas A&M and Ole Miss kick off later tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.