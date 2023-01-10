Look: Kid From Legendary Meme Is Now A College Football Player

Way before Dieunerst Collin became a college football player, he was internet famous.

Collin, a freshman offensive lineman at Division II Lake Erie College, first made a name--or a face--for himself on Vine back in 2013. That was when the burly youngster was filmed at a Popeyes location by someone who joked that he was TerRio, the internet dancing sensation from around that time.

Now that he's a collegiate athlete, the 6-foot-1, 330-pound New Jersey native wants an NIL deal from the fried chicken franchise.

"I NEED EVEYONE TO GO TO MY INSTAGRAM @dieunerst REPOST MY RECENT POST AND TAG @Popeyes I JUST WANNA TALK," Collin tweeted over the weekend.



As a senior at East Orange Campus in New Jersey in 2021, Collin was a first-team All-County and second-team All-Star performer.

He also helped his team capture a state title.

Popeyes absolutely has to come through here. It's too easy of a decision.