Look: Kirby Smart Hints At 2 Likely Returns For Georgia

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks the field prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hopes to have two key offensive contributors for Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ohio State.

Per Dawgs247's Jordan D. Hill, Smart expressed optimism for wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Warren McClendon playing in the Peach Bowl.

"We're excited to get those guys hopefully back, and we'll see how they do this week," Smart said Monday.

McConkey left Georgia's SEC Championship Game win over LSU with a left knee injury. The sophomore led all Bulldogs wide receivers with 51 catches, 675 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

McClendon received first-team All-SEC honors after starting all 13 games this season. The junior suffered a knee injury during Georgia's Dec. 3 victory over LSU.

A dominant defense guided Georgia to an undefeated regular season, but the Bulldogs surrendered a season-high 30 points to LSU. An explosive Buckeyes offense led by two-time Heisman Trophy finalist CJ Stroud could also move the ball against a stout unit allowing just 12.8 points per game.

That will put more pressure on Stetson Bennett and Co. to keep Georgia's championship defense alive. Having McConkey and McClendon in the starting lineup would certainly help matters.

The Peach Bowl kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.