Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Telling Comment About Alabama

Earlier Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee revealed its inaugural rankings for the 2021 season.

No rankings reveal would be complete without a cohort of football fans being upset by the committee’s ranking. Well, that was the case once again tonight when the committee put Alabama at No. 2.

Despite have a loss when undefeated teams like Michigan State and Cincinnati were right there, the committee decided to place the Crimson Tide right behind Georgia. While there were plenty of fans complaining, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit doesn’t think Alabama’s ranking really matters.

Here’s what he said, via Saturday Down South:

“It doesn’t matter where the heck Alabama is,” he said. “If they win out, beat Georgia, they’re in. If they lose to Georgia, they’re out. … No matter what happens, it still comes down to that game in Atlanta.”

Herbstreit has a point, Alabama will make the playoff if they take down Georgia in the SEC title game. However, he seems to be giving the playoff committee too much credit in thinking they won’t put a two-loss Alabama team in.

If other teams like Michigan State, Ohio State and Oregon stumble it wouldn’t be a shock to see Alabama make it. The Tide are already sitting at No. 2 and a close loss to the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country wouldn’t hurt that much.

No two-loss team has made the playoff yet, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.