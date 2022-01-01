Look: Kirk Herbstreit Names His “Favorite Location” In College Football

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from one of the best sites in college football: the Rose Bowl.

Ahead of a full slate of bowl games, the GameDay crew broke down the College Football Playoff games from Friday and the upcoming action today. Before doing so, analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave fans a behind-the-scenes look.

In several videos posted to his Twitter account this morning, Herbie gave fans a glimpse at something they normally wouldn’t see. He showed the outside of the stadium as he and the crew drove up.

He then walked through the tunnel of the stadium and onto the field – showing what players would be looking at as they made their way onto the field. It was an awesome gesture from Herbie to give the fans an incredible look.

It makes sense, then, that Herbie just wanted the fans to get a look at his favorite venue.

“Top of the hour @CollegeGameDay. LIVE from my favorite location! Let’s GO! Lots of games and topics to talk about!” he said.

It’s easy to see why the Rose Bowl would be anyone’s favorite venue.

Later this afternoon, it will be the site of one of the biggest games of bowl season. No. 11 Utah faces off against No. 6 Ohio State in what promises to be an epic game.

Who will get the win today?