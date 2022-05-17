Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 2022 College Football Schedule

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We are three-and-half months away from the start of the college football season, but Kirk Herbstreit is already counting down the days.

This afternoon, ESPN and ABC announced game times for six marquee matchups this fall, including three huge non-conference games on opening weekend. Just a simple tweet about the television schedule was enough to get Herbstreit pumped up.

"102 DAYS till the start of the 2022 CFB season. Can't wait!" Herbstreit tweeted.

This fall is going to be an even busier one than usual for Herbstreit. In addition to his duties on College GameDay and ESPN's Game of the Week, he'll be calling Thursday Night Football for Amazon.

Already well-established as a college football broadcaster, Herbstreit is already preparing for his new role covering the NFL.

"I'm just trying to lay a foundation," Herbstreit told Pat McAfee recently. "Like if you said Ohio State-Alabama, Tennessee-USC, I could give you a foundation of who they are, what their DNA is without really looking at anything. That's what I'm going to try and build here in May and June and July."

Even with his new gig taking up plenty of his time, Herbstreit clearly hasn't lost his enthusiasm for college football, his main sport.