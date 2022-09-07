Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's Big News

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Starting this Saturday, Pat McAfee is joining College GameDay as a full-time analyst.

ESPN announced the major addition to its seminal college football show on Wednesday. One of his new colleagues, Kirk Herbstreit, celebrated the hiring on Twitter,

"This is gonna be a wild ride big fella," Herbstreit wrote. "Welcome to the team. We cannot wait to see you and get started in Austin. Welcome aboard!"

As part of his multi-year agreement with ESPN, McAfee will appear on Get Up and other select NFL coverage. He'll additionally play a role in ESPN's Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff presentation.

McAfee will also host alternative telecasts for six college football games on ESPN2 this season, starting Oct. 1 for a game yet to be determined.

"College GameDay is one of those shows that is universally beloved," McAfee said. "It’s an institution. It’s a Saturday tradition for everybody. From truck drivers to suits and all the folks in between, GameDay is a staple of all of our fall routines. Getting the opportunity to join full time is an absolute honor. I understand the weight that the show holds in the sports universe and I will try my best to somehow add to it."

McAfee will make his College GameDay debut in Austin, Texas, before the Longhorns host the Alabama Crimson Tide.