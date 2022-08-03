Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's New Hire

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College GameDay will add Jess Sims to the crew this season.

ESPN's college football show announced the hiring Wednesday. Responding to the news, longtime GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit welcomed Sims.

"Fired up to have you join our team. Heard so many great things about you and just wanted to welcome you to the “ballclub,” Herbstreit wrote on Twitter. "This is gonna be an incredible season of CFB and it’s great to have you with us! See ya soon."

A popular Peloton fitness instructor, Sims has covered the New York Liberty as a sideline reporter this season. The former college basketball player is looking forward to her new role on the popular Saturday-morning show.

"I am so excited to join the GameDay crew because the show not only celebrates all of the on-field action, but also highlights the passionate communities that surround the games," Sims said, per ESPN's press release. "This is such a great opportunity to get back to my roots in college sports and I can’t wait to meet incredible athletes and fans and explore these campuses and cities that eat, sleep and breathe their hometown teams."

Sims will make her GameDay debut in a rare one-hour Thursday installment before Pittsburgh hosts West Virginia on Sept. 1.