Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Crushing Injury News

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is crushed over Monday's significant injury news.

Utah star Brant Kuithe will miss the rest of the season with an injury, the program announced Monday.

The Utes tight end suffered a season-ending leg injury over the weekend. The All-Pac 12 tight end is the program's leading receiver. It's possible he could return next season, though he'll likely move onto the NFL.

Herbstreit is crushed by the news.

"So sorry to hear this and hope your recovery goes well Brant-what a stud…significant loss for the Utes!" he tweeted.

This is a major blow to Utah's chances in the Pac-12 moving forward this season.

Hopefully Kuithe can make a full recovery.