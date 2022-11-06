Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To LSU Shocking Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was on hand for LSU's shocking win over Alabama at Tiger Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Tigers upset the Crimson Tide in overtime on Saturday night, handing Nick Saban and Co. their second loss of the season.

Alabama could be eliminated from the College Football Playoff race moving forward.

The ESPN college football analyst shared his reaction to the upset on Twitter.

"What a night. @LSUfootball fans…thank you for a special night-such a scene. Incredible honor for @cbfowler @sportsiren myself and our entire team to be there tonight. Why we do what we do-hope for nights like this. Thank you! #ShootItInMyVeins," he tweeted late on Saturday night.

Hopefully the rest of the 2022 college football regular season is as exciting as this weekend was.

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Tuesday night.