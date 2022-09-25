Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Blowout Win

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit got an up-close look at Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night.

The former Buckeyes quarterback called his alma mater's latest win from ABC's broadcasting booth. He even saw his son, walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit, take the field near the end of the lopsided triumph.

On Sunday morning, the College GameDay fixture reflected on what he witnessed from Ohio State.

"As good as @OhioStateFB looked last night with their execution, the thing that feels different to me about this group is their defense is much more complete & aggressive with Jim Knowles scheme," Herbstreit wrote, "and Ryan Day has the entire team engaged and locked in - sense a real edge to this team!"

The Buckeyes have allowed just 64 points through four games. They have stifled the opposition to just 283 total yards of offense per game, nearly half their offense's output (558.8).

Ohio State's defense especially took center stage when leading the team to a physical 21-10 victory over Notre Dame to start the season.

The Big Ten powerhouse has since produced 174 points in three victories, and quarterback C.J. Stroud is on the Heisman prowl with 16 touchdowns and one interception this season. Yet Herbie also likes what he sees from a defense that has generated nine sacks and three takeaways.

Both units make the Buckeyes a top-shelf title contender. They'll look to keep dominating when hosting Rutgers next weekend.