Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst released his new top six rankings on social media late on Saturday evening.

Week 7 of the 2022 college football season was a wild one, with Tennessee upsetting Alabama, Utah taking down USC, Michigan beating Penn State and more.

Here's Herbstreit's latest top six:

Ohio State Tennessee Georgia Michigan Clemson Alabama

The official new college football top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon.

There is certainly going to be a shakeup at the top.