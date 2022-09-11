Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases New Top 6 After Week 2

Kirk Herbstreit.

The second full Saturday slate of the college football season may lead some pundits to reconsider the ordering atop their rankings.

On Sunday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit revealed his updated four College Football Playoff teams, adding his next two up for good measure.

The College GameDay analyst puts Georgia first ahead of Ohio State, Alabama, and Michigan. USC and Clemson are on the bubble.

Another week, another dominant win for Georiga. After opening the season with an impressive 49-3 beatdown over Oregon, the Bulldogs continued their title defense by shutting out Samford on Saturday. Stetson Bennett threw for 300 passing yards while the overmatched opposition mustered 128 total yards.

The season started with Ohio State scrapping by with a low-scoring victory while Alabama ran away with a win. On Saturday, the roles reversed.

While the Buckeyes' offense kicked into high gear during a 45-12 rout over Arkansas State, the Crimson Tide barely survived against a Texas Longhorns squad led by backup quarterback Hudson Card for most of the game.

Although Nick Saban's team still resides among Herbstreit's CFP contenders, the ugly win pushes Alabama down to No. 3 on his leaderboard. Let's see if the AP and USA Today Coaches polls agree and bump the Crimson Tide from their top spot.

Meanwhile, five different players scored a rushing touchdown in Michigan's 56-10 win over Hawaii. Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy the starting quarterback for Week 3 after he completed 11 of 12 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Herbstreit's next-team up may raise the most eyebrows. USC, which jumped from No. 14 to 10 in the AP Top 25 after Week 1, may climb more after a 41-28 win over Stanford. Nobody can blame Herbstreit for liking what he sees from Lincoln Riley's explosive offense.

No. 5 Clemson also remains right outside of Herbstreit's playoff picture. A 35-12 win over an FCS squad (Furman) probably doesn't move the needle too much.

As Herbstreit said, the rankings are "very fluid" so early in the season.