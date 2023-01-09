Look: Kirk Herbstreit Teasing Major Broadcast News
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is teasing a big national title game segment.
The longtime ESPN college football analyst wants fans to be paying attention early on Monday night.
No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ESPN.
Tonight, legendary composer John Williams will release a new national title game theme.
"If you’re a passionate lifelong CFB fan be sure to be locked into our broadcast tonight early for the tease. Legendary composer & conductor John Williams along w/ our editing team put together 1 of the most beautiful pieces I’ve seen on TV. Wow! Powerful!," he tweeted.
It should be a fun night.
