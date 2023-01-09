Look: Kirk Herbstreit Teasing Major Broadcast News

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is teasing a big national title game segment.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst wants fans to be paying attention early on Monday night.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ESPN.

Tonight, legendary composer John Williams will release a new national title game theme.

"If you’re a passionate lifelong CFB fan be sure to be locked into our broadcast tonight early for the tease. Legendary composer & conductor John Williams along w/ our editing team put together 1 of the most beautiful pieces I’ve seen on TV. Wow! Powerful!," he tweeted.

It should be a fun night.

