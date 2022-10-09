Look: Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings Following Week 6

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings following Week 6.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst updated his top six rankings following the sixth weekend of the 2022 college football regular season.

Week 6 was an eventful one, with Ohio State dominating Michigan State, Tennessee thrashing LSU and Alabama barely escaping Texas A&M.

Herbstreit's rankings feature some changes.

Ohio State Georgia Alabama Michigan Clemson Oklahoma State

Some fans might argue for Tennessee to deserve a spot in the top six, following their big win at LSU.

The official college football top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon.