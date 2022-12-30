Look: Kirk Herbstreit's Schedule This Weekend Is Wild

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit is quite busy this holiday season. Though it may sound impossible, he's actually covering three marquee football games in a span of five days.

It all started with Thursday night's game between the Cowboys and Titans. Herbstreit covered that matchup alongside Al Michaels for Amazon Prime Video.

With the Cowboys-Titans game officially in the rearview mirror, Herbstreit is getting himself ready for the Peach Bowl. He'll be in Atlanta to call a thrilling matchup between Georgia and Ohio State.

Two days later, Herbstreit will travel to Pasadena to call the Rose Bowl. This year's matchup features Penn State and Utah.

Fans are commending Herbstreit for working extremely hard during the final stretch of the college football season.

"Much props to him for what he does," one fan tweeted. "He’s a machine with that schedule. The man loves what he does & is driven by pure passion for the sport. All of us would love to do the job that he has. He’s living the dream. Much respect Kirk."

Another fan wrote, "Kirk’s the best analyst there is right now and a sheer joy to listen to call college or NFL."

Herbstreit certainly deserves the praise. He's been putting in the work for so many years now.