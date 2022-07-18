Look: Lane Kiffin Autograph Photo Goes Viral At Media Days

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin accepted an unusual autograph request during Monday's SEC Media Day.

Courtesy of AL.com's Laura Goldman, the Ole Miss football coach signed an LSU fan's mustard bottle.

Last year, Tennessee fans threw a mustard bottle, golf ball, beer cans, and other items at Mississippi's sideline. The Rebels escaped unharmed and with a 31-26 victory over the Volunteers.

"They're just throwing stuff. I just said put your helmets on and let's play," Kiffin told SEC Network after the game, via Sports Illustrated. "They're passionate fans. People came to see a show and it didn't end the way they wanted it to. It is what it is."

Tennessee's baseball team referenced the incident when bringing a mustard bottle into a home run celebration against Ole Miss.

During another meeting in the College World Series, a fan tossed more mustard onto the field. Kiffin jokingly wondered if anybody threw a golf ball as well.

Kiffin appears to have a sense of humor about last year's incident. While his team won't face again Tennessee this year, he'll have to hope that LSU fan doesn't fire the signed bottle at him when Ole Miss visits Baton Rouge this October.