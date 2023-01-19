Look: Lane Kiffin Has 1-Word Message For Mississippi State

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Mississippi State didn't snag any new commits this week before college football's winter transfer portal closed.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin responded to an article about the Bulldogs' transfer window with a sarcastic message toward his rival.

"Congrats," Kiffin wrote on Twitter.

Mississippi State lost 11 players through the portal while gaining five former three-star recruits. The Bulldogs revamped their secondary by snagging defensive backs Ja'Kobi Albert, Raydarious Jones, Christopher Keys, and Khamauri Rogers. Former UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira will also join the program.

Ole Miss, on the other hand, made some major moves right before the deadline. Former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders committed to the Rebels, who also poached Walker Howard from LSU this week.

Four-star receivers Chris Marshall and Tre Harris also make up the 11 players who transferred to Kiffin's program over the last month.

Kiffin took a shot at the SEC foe despite ending the season with a 24-22 home to Mississippi State at Oxford. The Bulldogs program since suffered a tragedy when head coach Mike Leach died in December.