Look: Lane Kiffin Has A New 2-Word Phrase For Nick Saban

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Offensive Coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Nick Saben of the Alabama Crimson Tide walk during pre game of the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin isn't particularly excited about facing a motivated Nick Saban following Alabama's overtime loss to LSU.

After the Crimson Tide likely saw their national title dreams dashed in Death Valley, Paul Finebaum was particularly critical of the legendary head coach. He said Saban "looked lost" and Alabama's "dynasty window is closing."

During Monday's press conference (h/t Saturday Down South), Kiffin lamented the ESPN pundit giving Saban bulletin-board material. The Ole Miss head coach had a unique term to describe Finebaum's verbal ammunition.

"Every time he says this, which I tell him, all he does is, I call it like G.O.A.T. fuel, opposite of rat poison," Kiffin told reporters. "You're just giving the G.O.A.T. fuel, which for him that works, and [Saban] goes and proves him wrong every time. Really appreciate you Paul saying that right after the game. I'm sure that was on his desk Sunday morning."

Saban's former offensive coordinator described Saturday's game as a "very challenging situation."

"They're always ready to play," Kiffin added. "They always rebound over the years."

Saban hasn't dropped consecutive games since Alabama lost the 2013 SEC Championship Game to Auburn and the Sugar Bowl to Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide are 11.5-point favorites to prevail on the road despite Ole Miss boasting a superior record (8-1).

Saturday's SEC showdown between No. 10 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.