Look: Lane Kiffin Responds To Report Claiming He's Leaving Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin has responded to the report about the Auburn job that went viral on Monday night.

Monday night, a reporter out of Mississippi reported that Kiffin would be stepping down from Ole Miss on Friday, so he could take the Auburn job.

"Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet. So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon," Jon Sokoloff tweeted.

Kiffin is currently scheduled to coach Ole Miss against Mississippi State on Thursday night.

The Ole Miss head coach responded to the report on Monday evening.

"That’s news to me Jon. . Nice sources," the Ole Miss head coach tweeted.

It will be interesting if Kiffin does end up leaving Ole Miss for Auburn. Technically, he didn't say he's 100 percent staying at Ole Miss. But he says that the report that claims he's already made a decision is wrong.

Will it be the final game of the Lane Kiffin era on Thanksgiving night?