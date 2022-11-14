Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night.

Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.

But can Kiffin get Ole Miss to the level it needs to be to compete with Alabama? And, if not, would he consider taking the Auburn job?

Following Ole Miss' loss on Saturday, Lane Kiffin-to-Auburn talk is starting to heat up.

Kiffin, to his credit, has been loyal to Ole Miss. And there are many who believe the longtime college football head coach wants to stick around Oxford.

But the Auburn talk is growing, especially following a tough loss to Alabama.

There are others, meanwhile, who believe Kiffin is eventually hoping to take over for Nick Saban at Alabama.

If that's the case, he probably can't take the Auburn job, right?

"My 2 cents. If Lane Kiffin ever hopes to succeed Nick Saban as the Alabama head coach (which I believe he wants) he won’t take the #Auburn job. I believe Kiffin will use the Auburn discussion as leverage for a new Ole Miss contract," Patrick Shuck tweeted over the weekend.

Kiffin could very well use this Auburn situation as leverage for a new contract at Ole Miss.

However, if the Rebels aren't willing to give him what he wants, perhaps he'll truly consider leaving for the Tigers.