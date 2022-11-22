Look: Lane Kiffin's Message To Reporter Is Going Viral

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Monday night, Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News reported that Lane Kiffin plans to leave Ole Miss to fill Auburn's head-coaching vacancy.

Kiffin isn't confirming the bombshell story.

After calling the switch "news to me," Kiffin responded with his own fictitious scoop.

"Breaking News: Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News in Starkville MS. plans to step down as lead anchor and head to WLOX to become their new lead anchor," Kiffin wrote. "Sources say WLOX hasn't offered the job to anyone yet. So Jon to WLOX is happening."

Although he continues to troll Sokoloff, Kiffin hasn't directly denied his reporting.

Kiffin is far more active on social media than the typical college coach, so it's not surprising to see him react to the report with jokes. While Rebels fans may laugh now, these tweets will look foolish if he leaves Ole Miss to take the Auburn job.

Kiffin also posted a photo of a book on the Egg Bowl, signaling his focus is on Thursday night's rivalry game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.