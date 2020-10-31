The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Has An Incredible Halloween Setup

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit of College GameDay have a discussion.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

The legendary and beloved ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso is known for his iconic headgear selections on Saturday mornings. On this specific Halloween Saturday, Corso is being recognized for his incredible holiday decorations.

Corso has been separated from his College GameDay coworkers in the midst of the pandemic. But he’s still joined the show each and every week of the 2020 season, today included.

Seeing that it’s Halloween, Corso added some special effects to his setup on Saturday. The former college coach has an incredible Halloween setup today. His very own “FrankenCorso” is just the cherry on top.

Take a look at Corso’s Halloween decorations below.

That wasn’t Lee Corso’s only viral moment from Saturday’s College GameDay. He also made his pick for tonight’s headliner between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions. He’s rolling with the Buckeyes tonight.

Lee Corso is an absolute legend. We’ve come to expect nothing less from the beloved college football icon.

ESPN has done an incredible job ensuring College GameDay could take place this season in the midst of a pandemic. College football Saturdays simply aren’t the same without the show on the air.

As for Corso, he’ll be enjoying Saturday’s slate of games from the comfort of his own home. Perhaps he’ll get a few trick-or-treaters come his way to check out his incredible Halloween setup.


