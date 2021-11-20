Look: Lee Corso Names The CFB Title Game Matchup He Wants To See

The 2021 college football season is coming to an end – which is a sad sentence to write and read for football fans everywhere.

With the season coming to an end, the College Football Playoff picture is becoming clearer. Georgia seems like the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country and the favorite for a national title.

After the Bulldogs, though, there are several teams vying for the final three spots in the playoff race. Alabama sits at No. 2, but a loss to Georgia in the SEC title game could eliminate the Crimson Tide.

Oregon sits at No. 3, while Ohio State comes in at No. 4. It’s the latter who ESPN’s Lee Corso wants to see in the title game.

In a video from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Corso described his ideal college football title game.

Lots of memories for LC in Columbus this morning before a big @CollegeGameDay at Ohio State!! pic.twitter.com/PQLUrEddLf — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 20, 2021

“Ohio State is the real deal and No. 2 in the nation,” Corso said. “Not very far behind Georgia. That’s my opinion. In fact, the classic game would be Georgia versus Ohio State in the championship game.”

An Ohio State vs. Georgia college football title game is very possible. If Georgia wins out the Bulldogs will retain the No. 1 seed in college football.

If Ohio State wins out, the Buckeyes would likely hop into the top three – avoiding a semifinal matchup with Georgia.

The College Football Playoff top four will be settled in the next few weeks.